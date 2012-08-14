LONDON Aug 14 German Bund futures fell at the open on Tuesday after slightly stronger than expected second quarter German and French gross domestic product data eased concerns that the euro zone's two biggest economies were sliding into recession.

Seasonally-adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, slightly beating expectations on the back of solid exports and consumption. Earlier, figures showed French GDP was static in the second quarter compared with expectations of a contraction.

The Bund future was last 43 ticks down at 142.75 compared with 143.18 at Monday's settlement.

"Maybe the fears were GDP was going to be worse but the German and the French numbers coming above forecast have soothed those fears so Bunds are falling," a trader said.

"But I can't see (Bunds) moving far down.We still have (German sentiment) ZEW coming up. I dont think people are willing to take a big position in anything."

Market focus still remains on Italian and Spanish bonds where shorter-dated yields have been reversing some of their recent sharp gains as doubts have set in that it may be too soon for the European Central Bank to intervenes to bring down the two countries' borrowing costs.

The ECB signalled a week ago that it could start purchasing Spain and Italy's bonds. But it said it would only do so if troubled countries were willing to formally ask for aid from the euro zone's rescue funds and accept some degree of fiscal supervision, something that Spain has so far resisted.