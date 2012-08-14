* Bunds retreat as German, French GDP data beats forecasts
* Spain, Italy yields inch up before wider euro zone GDP
* Doubts over ECB intervention also capping Bund losses
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 14 German Bund futures fell on
Tuesday after forecast-beating German and France growth data,
easing concerns that the euro zone's two biggest economies were
sliding into recession with the bloc's ailing periphery.
Seasonally-adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew
0.3 percent in the second quarters on the back of solid exports
and consumption. Earlier, figures showed French GDP was static
in the second quarter confounding expectations of a contraction.
Low-risk Bunds retreated after the figures but losses were
capped by apprehension that wider euro zone growth numbers due
at 0900 GMT would still show the currency bloc slid back into
recession, led by its struggling peripheral states.
"Maybe the fears were GDP was going to be worse but the
German and the French numbers coming above forecast have soothed
those fears so Bunds are falling," a trader said.
"But I can't see (Bunds) moving far down. We still have
(German sentiment) ZEW coming up. I don't think people are
willing to take a big position in anything."
Bund futures were last down 32 ticks at 142.86 with
German 10-year yields 2.8 basis points higher at 1.43 percent
, in the middle of the 1.126-1.6 percent range they
have been hemmed in since early July.
Traders and strategists saw little scope for them to break
out of that range before September, when the European Central
Bank is expected to give details about its plan to intervene in
markets to contain Spain and Italy's borrowing costs.
ECB QUESTIONS
Spanish and Italian yields inched higher as some investors
worried about the conditions that needed to be met before the
ECB could start buying bonds.
The ECB signalled a week ago it could start buying
short-dated Spain and Italy's debt but only if troubled
countries were willing to formally ask for aid from the euro
zone's EFSF/ESM rescue funds and accept some degree of fiscal
supervision, something that Spain has so far resisted.
Investors are also keen for detail on how much and which
maturity the ECB would target.
"We still want to know how much is the ECB willing to
provide even without the country specifically asking for aid.
How are they going to do it?," said Elisabeth Afseth, a
strategist at Investec.
"If that appears to be fairly generous, that the amount they
are willing to buy is substantial, it might again push front
yields lower and allow Spain to get a couple of auctions through
and delay the need to request a full bailout."
Spanish two-year yields were 3 bps up at 4.3 percent
though they remain almost a point down from
euro-era peaks reached on Aug. 25 before ECB President Mario
Draghi pledged the ECB would do whatever it took to preserve the
euro. Equivalent Italian yields were up 4 bps at
3.58 percent. Longer-dated Spanish and Italian yields nudged up.