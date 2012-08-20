LONDON Aug 20 German Bund futures fell on
Monday with the day's price moves expected to be dominated by
technical factors as markets await new developments in
policymakers' efforts to quell the euro zone debt crisis.
The Bund future fell 36 ticks to 141.76, heading
back towards the bottom of the range established by last week's
trading.
The exact midpoint of that range, 142.22 should offer
resistance to any price rises, while momentum indicators still
point towards further losses, according to UBS technical
analysis.
In the medium term, market direction is pinned on whether
the European Central Bank steps in to help lower borrowing costs
of the euro zone's struggling states by buying their bonds.
That remains largely a question of whether Germany agrees
over the course of a series of key meetings next month.
But assuming ECB President Mario Draghi wins support for the
plan, markets are looking for information on what conditions
would be attached to any such aid and how it would be
administered.
The expectation of mass buying of low-maturity Spanish debt
has already helped lower yields on short-dated bonds.
A German magazine reported the ECB was considering setting
interest rate thresholds for any purchases so that it would buy
bonds if their interest rates exceeded a set premium over Bunds.
"Critical details about such a new instrument remain unclear
- at least until the ECB's September meeting," said Commerzbank
strategists in a note, adding that the prospect of such a scheme
may boost risk sentiment in the short-term.