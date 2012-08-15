LONDON Aug 15 German Bund futures extended losses on Wednesday after breaking through key technical levels.

Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.06 having briefly broken below support levels at last week's low of 142.17 and 142.22 - the 62 percent retracement of the June to July rally.

The contract was last 21 ticks lower at 142.22. Analysts look for the market to close below key technical levels to consider it a comprehensive signal of sentiment.