By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James

LONDON, AUG 15 Bund futures fell a point to a six-week low on Wednesday after breaking through key chart levels and as technical factors dominated trade, with crisis responses broadly on hold until at least September.

Some of the region's lower-rated debt, such as Spanish and Italian bonds, benefited from a slight pick-up in demand but with trouble for Spain on the horizon when full market activity resumes, the gains did not represent a big change in sentiment.

Bund futures slid a full point lower, after breaking through key technical levels. The Bund saw a settlement close of 141.41, down 102 basis points on the day.

"The most important thing to take away from today is this trend-line break through 141.75," a technical analyst at Credit Suisse said.

"It basically means the decline is set to continue lower than expected. The only real major support is this low from the end of June at 139.72."

The analyst expected the Bund to trade in a broad range of between 146.90-146.25 and 139.72 in the medium term.

Investors have used better-than-expected data this week as a reason to cash in on lofty German bond prices, but the moves were exacerbated by liquidity thinned by summer holidays in Europe.

Data on Tuesday showed the German and French economies avoided recession in the second quarter and U.S. retail sales grew faster than expected, reducing demand for safe-haven paper.

But traders said Bunds would still be supported by the uncertainty persisting in the euro zone over whether Spain will get help from the European Central Bank to lower its borrowing costs, and what conditions would be attached to such aid.

"It's a question of a return to reality in September. There's still a big job to be done in terms of making the marketplace feel more secure over where EMU (economic and monetary union) is going," said Padhraic Garvey, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

SPANISH RELIEF TEMPORARY

Yields fell on 10-year Spanish debt for a third consecutive day, dropping 6 basis points to 6.7 percent, but the bond price gains were expected to be temporary as markets begin to sweat over when and how Madrid would ask for help.

"The market will conclude that for Spain to ask for a bailout, there will need to be market pressure beforehand," said Peter Chatwell, strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

That pressure was likely to play out in 10-year debt rather than at the short end, where such fears are usually expressed, because ECB support will be focused on bonds with low maturities," Chatwell said.

Further information on the ECB's plans could emerge at its Sept. 6 policy meeting. The market is also eagerly awaiting a German constitutional court ruling on the validity of the euro zone's new bailout fund on Sept. 12.

"I'd love to believe that this is the beginning of the end of the crisis ... but it's hard to come to that conclusion," Garvey said.

Taking a similar view, Commerzbank recommended short-term long positions on any break above 1.5 percent in 10-year German yields, anticipating demand would return and drive them lower. The 10-year yield was last at 1.56 percent.