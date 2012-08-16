LONDON Aug 16 German Bund futures fell on
Thursday, pulled down by a further sell-off in U.S. Treasuries
after a batch of upbeat economic data and with few developments
seen in the euro zone debt crisis before next month.
Better-than-forecast U.S. jobs, retail sales and industrial
production data have lowered expectations of a further round of
policy easing by the Federal Reserve and 10-year Treasury yields
have risen around 20 basis points this week, although other
releases have disappointed.
With no policy response expected to the euro zone debt
crisis before September and no signs of the situation worsening,
Bunds were adrift and largely being dragged along by their U.S.
counterparts.
"It seems a bit of an aggressive opening but Treasuries have
been heavy all night," a trader said.
"There's been no more bad news out of Europe and that's not
good for anyone that had long positions, so we're trading very
technically in a thin market and it's hard to fight the sell-off
at the moment."
September Bund futures were 41 ticks lower at
141.00, their lowest level in seven weeks, after breaking
through key technical levels and sliding more than a full point
the previous day.