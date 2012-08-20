* Spanish yields fall on reported details of ECB plans

* Major questions remain unanswered over bond-buying support

* Bunds slide back towards bottom end of range, 139.72 eyed

By William James

LONDON, Aug 20 Spanish bonds rallied and German debt prices fell on Monday as traders focused on the prospect of European Central Bank intervention in peripheral bond markets to help contain borrowing costs.

A German magazine reported the ECB was considering setting interest rate thresholds for bond purchases, meaning it would buy debt issued by the region's troubled states if their interest rates exceeded a set premium over Bunds.

Traders said that helped drive Bund futures to a session low 141.14, down 98 ticks on the day and gave impetus to a rally in Spanish debt. Ten-year Spanish yields were 21 basis points lower on the day at 6.28 percent.

September Bunds were last down 69 ticks at 141.43.

However, thin trade exaggerated price moves, and further details on the ECB plans would be needed before such price moves could be seen as a sustainable trend, market participants said.

"Many in the market would still have doubts about whether the ECB has the capacity to make this work. It would actually require (the ECB) to pledge unlimited purchases which I think does not really fit with their mandate," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.

Spain's economy minister said on Saturday that the ECB must take forceful and unlimited steps to buy sovereign debt.

The expectation of mass buying of short-maturity Spanish debt has already halved Spanish two-year yields since ECB President Mario Draghi said on July 26 the bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. However, policymakers remain in the early stages of thrashing out the details of any plan and crucial German approval has not been made explicit.

The ECB holds its regular policy-setting meeting on Sept. 6 followed by a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Sept. 15 -- both of which were expected to shed some light on plans to help Spain tackle its costly debt burden.

"A lot of the real money guys are out at the moment, I think if they'd been around we'd be seeing a lot more buying on these dips in the Bund... for the time being it's just wait until September," a trader said.

In the interim, Bunds headed back towards 140.78 -- the bottom of the wide range established by last week's choppy trading.

The exact mid-point of that range, 142.22, should offer resistance to any price rises, while momentum indicators still point towards further losses, according to UBS technical analysis.

Since late July, when the contract rose to 146.26, the outlook for Bunds has turned more gloomy and the fall is approaching critical levels, analysts said.

A break below the June 26 low of 139.72 would indicate fresh falls, which could extend as far as the lows plumbed last November around 134.