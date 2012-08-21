LONDON Aug 22 German Bund futures were steady
on Tuesday with markets focusing on the prospect of European
Central Bank intervention in bond markets to contain Spanish
borrowing costs but a lack of detail of how this might happen
stemmed the recent sell-off.
Ten-year Bund yields have tested the 1.60 percent upper
limit of their three-month range over the past days but have so
far failed to break above it, suggesting selling pressure may
ease in the absence of further developments in the debt crisis.
September Bund futures were 5 ticks lower at
141.95.
Spain will sell up to 4.5 billion euros of 12- and 18-month
T-bills against a favourable backdrop after the country's debt
rallied on Monday.
"We expect Spain to continue outperforming Italy especially
in the short end on continued expectations of...(the) EFSF
(bailout fund) and ECB support," RBS strategists said in a note.
The ECB however tried to quash speculation that it would
target specific interest rate thresholds as part of any
bond-buying programme.
"The (central bank's) statement did not precisely imply that
such an option has been ruled out and rather reflected the
notion that there are very divergent views within the ECB on
this topic," Commerzbank strategists said.
"As such it should not deter markets from continuing to
build on hopes that the ECB and EU are working on larger scale
interventions."