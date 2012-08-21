LONDON Aug 21 German Bund futures fell on
Tuesday, with some investors betting on strong European Central
Bank intervention to ease borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.
Traders cited a story in British newspaper The Telegraph
which said it could confirm earlier reports in German media that
ECB experts were examining plans to effectively cap Spanish and
Italian bond yields.
The ECB however tried to quash speculation on Monday that it
would target specific interest rate thresholds as part of any
bond-buying programme.
"It's all speculation really, we're just trading within the
range in Bunds and could well get back up to 142.00 again quite
quickly," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 28 ticks lower at 141.72.