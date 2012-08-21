* Portuguese yields fall to pre-bailout levels
* Lack of detail limits selling pressure on Bunds
* Borrowing costs fall at Spanish bill auction
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 21 Peripheral euro zone government
bond yields fell on Tuesday and were expected to drift lower in
coming days on expectations the European Central Bank will buy
struggling countries' debt to curb their borrowing costs.
The prospect of eventual ECB intervention in the market
pushed Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields down, with
Lisbon's 10-year borrowing costs falling to lows seen before the
country agreed an international bailout in May last year.
While details of any bond-buying remain hazy, speculation
has increased since a German magazine said at the weekend the
ECB was examining plans to cap Spanish and Italian bond yields.
Traders cited a story in Britain's Daily Telegraph
newspaper, which said it could confirm the German report, as a
reason for the continuation of the trend begun on Monday.
The ECB had sought to quash speculation about such a plan on
Monday, and referred back to the statement when
asked about the Telegraph report.
"The underlying driver is still the expectation that the ECB
is going to come up with a convincing intervention programme ...
If it doesn't deliver we could see spreads move back to new
highs," said Niels From, a strategist at Nordea.
"For now I'd expect this positive sentiment in southern
Europe to last for a bit but there are some events that could
make this a binary market like the German Constitutional Court
ruling on the ESM (permanent bailout programme) in September and
how the ECB programme will be structured."
September may prove to be decisive for markets. The ECB
holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 6 and the German court
will rule on ratification of the euro zone rescue fund on Sept.
12. European finance ministers meet on Sept. 14 and 15.
Against this more favourable backdrop for riskier assets,
Spain sold 4.5 billion euros of 12- and 18-month T-bills. Its
borrowing costs fell but stayed punitively high.
Spanish 10-year yields fell 10 basis points to
6.24 percent, with shorter-dated yields down as much 16 bps to
3.43 percent. Italian bond yields also dropped.
The expectation of mass ECB bond buying has already halved
two-year Spanish yields over the last month.
"I'd buy into weakness at the front end of Spanish and
Italian curves. We do believe that some intervention programme
is coming from the ECB," said Peter Schaffrik, head of European
interest rate strategy at RBC. He is targeting a fall in Spanish
two-year yields to 2-2.50 percent in the next three months.
BUNDS FALL
Portuguese 10-year yields fell as much as 30
bps to 9.40 percent, their lowest since April 20. Portugal asked
for a bailout on April 6 and the deal was announced on May 3.
With speculation about eventual ECB action dominating trade,
safe-haven Bund futures fell 62 ticks on the day to
settle at 141.38.
"People have been closing out their long positions in Bunds
and there's continued buying in Spain, particularly the
five-year area," a trader said, adding that he had seen some
international investors looking to buy the debt.
Ten-year Bund yields were 5 bps higher at 1.56
percent, having tested the 1.60 percent upper limit of their
three-month range in recent days but failing to break above it,
suggesting selling pressure may ease in the absence of further
developments in the debt crisis.