* Demand for German bonds revived, technicals accelerate rally

* Focus remains on Spanish aid and ECB bond buying plans

* Italy supply coming into focus before auctions next week

By William James

LONDON, Aug 22 German bond prices rebounded from recent losses on Wednesday as a surge of optimism over the prospect of European Central Bank intervention in peripheral bond markets stalled and traders cashed in on sharp moves.

Market participants said that with activity subdued over the summer, and in the absence of concrete developments in the euro zone crisis, trading was volatile and dominated by short-term speculation and levels on technical charts.

"To be frank, this is mostly a technical correction ... it was overdue after the movements we have seen in the last couple of days," said Tobias Blattner, euro area economist at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Bund futures rose to a high of 142.68, up 130 ticks on the day, with buying accelerating when the contract breached technical resistance at 142.22, which marked the midpoint of last week's selloff. The contract settled at 142.61.

The revival in demand for German debt was seen as a short-term move in the broader context of a market awaiting more significant signals on what euro zone leaders will do to tackle the long-running debt crisis currently threatening Spain.

Spanish bonds have benefited over the last week from expectations that the ECB is readying plans to step in and buy the country's bonds, as part of a coordinated bailout effort, to prevent Madrid's borrowing costs spiralling out of control.

However, the shift in short-term market sentiment away from riskier assets ended the seven-session rally seen in the Spanish bond market, with yields rising by between 6 and 13 basis points across the curve.

The ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting is expected to reveal further details of bond-buying plans, and should be the main focus for trading up until that point, analysts said.

Markets also remain vulnerable to developments in Greece, which is facing bankruptcy unless it can persuade euro zone leaders to give the country more time to push through unpopular reforms.

SUPPLY THREAT

Another factor on the horizon for those euro zone states struggling to overcome high debts and low growth was the prospect of bond auctions resuming next week after a break over the summer.

"The Italian supply is looming and there is a UK holiday on Monday," a second trader said.

"What we've seen in previous short weeks is that it doesn't leave much time for dealers to set up their short positions and the concession gets built in very late, which may weigh on the periphery, and so we could see Bunds rising, maybe even another full point into the auction."

Dealers generally sell bonds before auctions to cheapen the new issue and make room for it on their books - so-called concession building.

Earlier in the day, Germany sold 4.08 billion euros of new September 2014 bonds with its second two-year issue that pays no interest to investors.

Demand for the low-risk liquid paper was still solid given the lack of clarity on any action the ECB may take but notably lower than at other similar sales this year.