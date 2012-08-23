LONDON Aug 23 Bund futures opened slightly
higher on Thursday, tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries, their
safe haven peers, after Federal Reserve minutes showed the U.S.
central bank was willing to provide further stimulus to the
economy.
U.S. 10-year T-notes rallied on Wednesday after
release of the minutes, before giving up some of
the gains in the Asian session.
At 0605 GMT, Bund futures were 13 ticks higher at
142.74. Trading was expected to remain choppy, with some
investors betting the European Central Bank will intervene in
bond markets to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs as
early as next month, while others are more cautious due to
uncertainty over when and how such action might take place.
Markets will get a steer from euro zone purchasing managers
index (PMI) data later in the day.
"More signs of weakness in core economies could ultimately
prove helpful in allowing the ECB to be aggressive in their
actions ... thus it could be that weak PMIs serve to float all
boats' in euro-government bond markets today," Credit Agricole
rate strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.