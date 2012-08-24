LONDON Aug 24 German Bund futures held on to sizable gains made in the previous session on Friday, as uncertainty over how euro zone policymakers will attempt to curb Spain's borrowing costs supported safe haven assets.

Spain is negotiating with its euro zone partners over conditions for financial aid, though the country has not made a final decision to request a bailout, three euro zone sources said on Thursday.

Such a move may be enough to sway the European Central Bank to resume buying Spanish bonds in secondary markets, but uncertainty remains over when that might happen and how forceful it would be.

"This (Spain's talks about potential aid) is naturally a cause for jitters, even though it is not entirely fresh news, especially until the ECB spells out their role in it," Luca Jellinek, head of European fixed income at Credit Agricole, said in a note.

At 0603 GMT, Bund futures were 1 tick lower at 143.49, having risen almost a full point on Thursday. Earlier this month, Bunds traded as low as 140.78.

Analysts warned that some investors might be looking to book profits on this week's hefty Bund gains later in the session.

Comments from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard that minutes from the August meeting were "a bit stale", referring to discussions that indicated a third round of quantitative easing was in the cards, also hurt risk appetite.