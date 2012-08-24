LONDON Aug 24 German government bond futures pared gains after the settlement close on Friday on a report that the ECB is considering setting yield band targets under its proposed bond buying programme.

September Bund futures settled at 144.00, but dropped as low as 143.62 - just 12 ticks higher on the day - after the Reuters report, which cited central bank sources.

Setting a band is an option gaining in favour among central bankers, but the decision would not be made before the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting, the sources said.