Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
LONDON Aug 24 German government bond futures pared gains after the settlement close on Friday on a report that the ECB is considering setting yield band targets under its proposed bond buying programme.
September Bund futures settled at 144.00, but dropped as low as 143.62 - just 12 ticks higher on the day - after the Reuters report, which cited central bank sources.
Setting a band is an option gaining in favour among central bankers, but the decision would not be made before the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting, the sources said.
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.