* Italian bonds dip before Thursday's auction
* Spanish bonds under pressure on news flow
* Bunds edge above key resistance
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 29 Italian government bonds fell on
Wednesday one day before the country tests market appetite for
its bonds with a sale of five-and ten-year paper.
Spanish sovereign debt also eased after economically
important Catalonia said it needed a rescue just as data showed
the economy falling deeper into recession. The
news flow highlighted the urgency of getting the country's
funding costs back to sustainable levels.
Italy's two-year borrowing costs fell nearly two percentage
points at an auction on Tuesday, benefiting from the prospect of
European Central Bank intervention which is expected to focus on
the front-end of the curve..
A sale of up to 6.5 billion euros of longer-dated debt on
Thursday could prove more challenging.
"It's going to be certainly an interesting litmus test,"
Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank
said.
"One would have always expected (Tuesday's) sales to go well
given their short-dated nature and the speculation of ECB
intervention in the front end of the peripheral curve ensuring a
bid for paper there. The 10-year issuance we see in Italy
tomorrow will provide a more important barometer in terms of
market thinking."
Ten-year Italian yields rose 4.4 basis points
to 5.87 percent, while five-year yields were 4.3 bps higher at
4.83 percent.
Benchmark ten-year Spanish government bond yields
rose 8.2 basis points to 6.58 percent.
Spanish debt was under pressure across maturities one day
after data also showed depositors pulling money out of their
banks, leaving domestic institutions -- which have supported the
country's sovereign debt market in recent months -- even more
fragile.
"All in all the domestic banks look to be in a weaker
position in terms of providing funding to the sovereign, which
in turn increases pressure on the sovereign to accept a more
comprehensive bailout," McGuire added.
TESTING RESISTANCE
German Bund futures reversed early losses to trade
26 ticks higher at 144.22, after breaking above what traders
said was a resistance level at 144.17, the 62 percent
retracement of the July-August sell-off.
The contract however was expected to remain in tight ranges
as investors awaited details on the ECB's plans.
"People are pretty flat ... you can argue there's quite a
lot built in around this ECB plan. I think the expectations are
fairly big," one trader said.
Investors were also cautious before a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday at Jackson Hole in the
U.S., which will be widely watched for any hints the bank could
embark on a third round of quantitative easing.
Any reaction to Bernanke may be limited about one week
before the ECB meeting on Sept. 6, analysts said.
"If the ECB delays unveiling the details of its
bond-purchasing programme (beyond Sept 6), then risk markets may
sell off and Bunds would benefit and may retest September
contract highs of 146.26," said Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC.
"But we think that level is a strong resistance and we don't
expect it to be broken. Therefore it would be a good opportunity
to sell the Bund."