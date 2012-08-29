LONDON Aug 29 German Bund futures rose on Wednesday as investor nerves picked up before the resumption of peripheral bond supply later this week.

Bund futures were last 25 ticks higher on the day at 144.21, having broken above what traders have said was a resistance level at 144.17, the 62 percent retracement of the July-August sell-off.

"Generally it is pretty quiet, but such a rise is normal when you have BTP (Italian bond) supply tomorrow," one trader said.