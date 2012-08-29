LONDON Aug 29 Bund futures reversed gains on Wednesday on comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying that she was convinced Italian reforms would bear fruit and wanted to move quickly in agreeing a long-term European Union budget.

September Bund futures were last 14 ticks lower at 143.82, having risen as high as 144.37.

"There's slightly better tone news coming out," a trader said. "Merkel is meeting with (Italian Prime Minister Mario) Monti at the moment and there's a combination of statements coming out."

Another said Merkel was "very positive" on Italy.