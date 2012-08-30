* Italian bond sale finds bidders, but yields high
* Four bln euros of new 10-year bond sold at 5.82 percent
* Bunds rise, within tight range awaiting ECB meeting
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James
LONDON, Aug 30 Italian bond prices fell as the
prospect of European Central Bank intervention helped underpin
investor appetite at an auction but funding costs for the euro
zone's third largest economy remained too high for comfort.
The sale of new 10-year bonds ticked all the right boxes:
demand increased compared to last time, borrowing costs fell and
the Treasury sold its maximum targeted amount.
But the average yield was still a comparatively high 5.82
percent and the market reaction to the sale was relatively
muted.
Analysts said as next Thursday's ECB monetary policy meeting
neared, investors were becoming more anxious about whether the
central bank would manage to deliver something concrete -
concerns that underpinned German debt prices at the expense of
peripheral bonds.
"The fact that with all the speculation about what the ECB
is going to do, yields are only 14 basis points lower than at
the end of July suggests that investors are still demanding
quite high risk premiums to hold Italian debt," Nick
Stamenkovic, bonds strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.
In the secondary market, Italian 10-year yields
last stood up 1.2 basis point higher on the day at
5.79 percent. Five-year yields rose 7.2 basis
points to 4.82 percent.
Spain underperformed across maturities, with the country
also poised to test market appetite next week as it battles to
avert a full sovereign bailout.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose
13 basis points to 6.62 percent, while five-year yields were 12
bps higher at 5.43 percent.
"The market didn't seem to be too happy overall with the
result," David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank
said. "We cleared Italy today but actually post-Italy is
basically only pre-Spain next week."
BUNDS RISE
German Bund futures were 57 ticks higher at 144.15,
but within the week's ranges as trading remained subdued before
much-anticipated meetings of central bankers in Europe and
beyond.
Technical support for the contract came at last Friday's low
of 143.42 while 144.17, the 62 percent retracement of the July
to August sell-off, was seen as a significant barrier to any
rises.
Investors looking for signals on the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stance towards a fresh round of quantitative easing will closely
follow Chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech, while the main
focus for the euro zone will be the ECB meeting.
Expectations of some details of an ECB plan to begin
large-scale purchases of sovereign bonds has spurred cautious
optimism, with some believing such a step could mark a turning
point in the three-year-old debt crisis.
"The number of times we've had the 'last chance saloon' type
meeting, I've lost count. But still, my view is that they will
come up with something and we'll get a little bit of a relief
sell-off in Bunds," a trader said.
"But we're still in a low-rate environment so I see people
coming in to buy those dips and limiting any selloff."