* Italian bond sale finds bidders, but yields high * Four bln euros of new 10-year bond sold at 5.82 percent * Bunds rise, within tight range awaiting ECB meeting By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James LONDON, Aug 30 Italian bond prices fell as the prospect of European Central Bank intervention helped underpin investor appetite at an auction but funding costs for the euro zone's third largest economy remained too high for comfort. The sale of new 10-year bonds ticked all the right boxes: demand increased compared to last time, borrowing costs fell and the Treasury sold its maximum targeted amount. But the average yield was still a comparatively high 5.82 percent and the market reaction to the sale was relatively muted. Analysts said as next Thursday's ECB monetary policy meeting neared, investors were becoming more anxious about whether the central bank would manage to deliver something concrete - concerns that underpinned German debt prices at the expense of peripheral bonds. "The fact that with all the speculation about what the ECB is going to do, yields are only 14 basis points lower than at the end of July suggests that investors are still demanding quite high risk premiums to hold Italian debt," Nick Stamenkovic, bonds strategist at RIA Capital Markets said. In the secondary market, Italian 10-year yields last stood up 1.2 basis point higher on the day at 5.79 percent. Five-year yields rose 7.2 basis points to 4.82 percent. Spain underperformed across maturities, with the country also poised to test market appetite next week as it battles to avert a full sovereign bailout. Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose 13 basis points to 6.62 percent, while five-year yields were 12 bps higher at 5.43 percent. "The market didn't seem to be too happy overall with the result," David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said. "We cleared Italy today but actually post-Italy is basically only pre-Spain next week." BUNDS RISE German Bund futures were 57 ticks higher at 144.15, but within the week's ranges as trading remained subdued before much-anticipated meetings of central bankers in Europe and beyond. Technical support for the contract came at last Friday's low of 143.42 while 144.17, the 62 percent retracement of the July to August sell-off, was seen as a significant barrier to any rises. Investors looking for signals on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance towards a fresh round of quantitative easing will closely follow Chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech, while the main focus for the euro zone will be the ECB meeting. Expectations of some details of an ECB plan to begin large-scale purchases of sovereign bonds has spurred cautious optimism, with some believing such a step could mark a turning point in the three-year-old debt crisis. "The number of times we've had the 'last chance saloon' type meeting, I've lost count. But still, my view is that they will come up with something and we'll get a little bit of a relief sell-off in Bunds," a trader said. "But we're still in a low-rate environment so I see people coming in to buy those dips and limiting any selloff."