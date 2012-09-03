* Bunds fall before Thursday's ECB meeting

* Draghi comments bolsters speculation ECB will act

* Short-dated Spanish, Italian bond yields fall

* Belgium kicks off week's bond auctions

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 3 German government bond prices fell on Monday with investors likely to stay cautious before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, given high expectations that details of a bond buying plan will be fleshed out.

Shorter-dated Italian yields dropped to their lowest since April, with Spanish counterparts also extending falls in late trade after ECB President Mario Draghi was reported as saying purchases of sovereign bonds of up to three years by the ECB did not constitute state aid.

Whether falls in Spanish and Italian bond yields can be sustained depends on the fine print of the scheme, which is intended to cut borrowing costs.

Any ECB intervention is also conditional on the euro zone's ESM/EFSF rescue funds being deployed, leaving any bond purchases dependent on the outcome of a German Constitutional Court ruling on Sept. 12 on whether the ESM can go ahead.

"The market is still hopeful that the ECB will further loosen monetary policy and that something will happen on the bond buying," said Orlando Green, a strategist at Credit Agricole.

"The risks are that the ECB underwhelms ...The bond buying programme could take a bit longer given the event risk of the German constitutional court ruling."

Italian 10-year yields were nine basis points down at 5.78 percent while their Spanish counterparts were 3 basis points lower at 6.9 percent, having retraced around half the falls seen since late July, when the ECB indicated it could take action.

Deutsche Bank estimates that 180-200 billion euros of ECB purchases are priced into bond markets, seeing little potential for further rallies in shorter-dated Spanish and Italian debt, which is where the central bank is expected to focus its buying.

Instead, it says private sector buying in the five-year area could help those bonds rally and recommends a trade betting on a steepening of the Italian yield curve between the five- and 10-year maturities.

The prospect of ECB intervention is expected to help a Spanish bond auction on Thursday - the first test of demand for Spain's bonds since early August. It will sell debt with maturities of up to four years.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in interviews with European newspapers published over the weekend Spain that would consider seeking extra aid but did not see any need for new conditions.

ECB President Mario Draghi said after the bank's last policy meeting in early August it would only consider buying bonds if governments requested aid via the euro zone's bailout funds.

LOW RATES TO CURB BUND SELL-OFF

September Bund futures fell 47 ticks down on the day to settle at 143.55. The move lower gained traction after a number of EU lawmakers quoted Draghi as saying that purchases of government bonds with up to 3 years maturity would not breach EU rules.

"It allays any fears of it (ECB purchases) only being bills. It's risk on for now," a trader said.

Bund futures had retraced around 60 percent of their losses since late July, reflecting the uncertainty heading into the ECB meeting this week.

"If we get closer to 144.50, we may see some selling coming in," the trader said.

"But we're not going to see a massive sell-off, even if something does come out on Thursday, there'll be buying of dips. Rates are low and are going to stay low for a long time and that's one factor in the price of Bunds."

Belgium kicked off a busy week for euro zone bond auctions, selling 3.2 billion euros of bonds on Monday. Austria, Germany and France also come to market this week.

The latest U.S. payrolls report due on Friday -- with a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week fanning expectations of more monetary stimulus to fuel growth -- are also likely to keep investors cautious.