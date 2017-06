LONDON, Sept 3 German Bund futures extended falls on Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was reported as saying that the purchase of sovereign bonds of up to 3-years by the ECB did not constitute state aid.

"It allays any fears of it only being bills. It's risk on for now," a trader said.

The Bund future fell as low as 143.46, down 56 ticks on the day after the report.