LONDON, Sept 4 German Bund futures edged higher
on Tuesday with investors wary of taking big positions before
the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday, expected to
give details of a new bond-buying scheme to help deeply indebted
euro zone states.
Shorter-dated Italian and Spanish debt got a boost late on
Monday after ECB President Mario Draghi was quoted as telling
European lawmakers that the ECB's purchases of sovereign bonds
with maturity of up to three years would not breach the European
Union's taboo of directly financing euro zone economies.
"Curves might be steeper after comments yesterday coming out
unofficially from Draghi that they may be prepared to buy bonds
up to three years' maturity," a trader said.
"But people are waiting to see the whites of the eyes of the
ECB meeting and you've got some supply this week from Spain to
get through so I don't see markets racing away from here."
The Bund future was last 10 ticks up at 143.65
compared with 143.55 at Monday's settlement.