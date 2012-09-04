LONDON, Sept 4 German Bund futures reversed early gains on Tuesday with traders citing the breaking of technical levels which triggered some selling as anticipation grew the ECB will give details of a new bond-buying scheme on Thursday.

"There's a bit of selling up ahead of the ECB, but not a lot more than that. We've triggered some stops on the way down and looking at around 143.15 as the next level," a trader said.

Bund futures were last 33 ticks down on the day at 143.22, with high volume traded around the 143.34 level.