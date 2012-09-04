Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
LONDON, Sept 4 German Bund futures reversed early gains on Tuesday with traders citing the breaking of technical levels which triggered some selling as anticipation grew the ECB will give details of a new bond-buying scheme on Thursday.
"There's a bit of selling up ahead of the ECB, but not a lot more than that. We've triggered some stops on the way down and looking at around 143.15 as the next level," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 33 ticks down on the day at 143.22, with high volume traded around the 143.34 level.
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.