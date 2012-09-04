* Italy, Spain yield curves steepen on Draghi comments
* Bunds steady before auction; demand for Austrian bonds
* Uncertainty over scale of ECB action curbs sharp moves
By Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 4 Spanish and Italian bond yields
fell sharply on Tuesday with investors expecting the ECB to
detail a plan to tackle the debt crisis, but demand for
lower-risk paper remained solid given uncertainty over the
scheme.
Speculation over the scope of a potential European Central
Bank bond-buying scheme grew after President Mario Draghi was
quoted late on Monday as saying ECB purchases of sovereign bonds
with maturity of up to three years would not breach European
Union rules against directly financing euro zone governments.
Short-dated Italian and Spanish debt led the falls in
peripheral bond yields but traders said an acceleration of the
move was unlikely before the ECB's meeting on Thursday given
uncertainty over the size of the bond-buying scheme.
Questions also remained over whether ECB policymakers will
unanimously back the scheme, opposed by the head of Germany's
influential Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann.
"Markets are taking a bit of confidence from Draghi," said
Brian Barry, a strategist at Investec.
"There's scope for further steepening of Italian and Spanish
curves but we haven't seen the colour of the ECB's money and
given questions over what exactly is going to come out of the
ECB meeting, it's difficult to say how far it will go."
Spanish two-year yields dropped to their lowest
since early April at 3.10 percent as investors welcomed Draghi's
reported comments, while their Italian counterparts
fell to five-month lows of 2.4 percent.
"We've seen a couple of investors doing a bit of asset
allocation back into Spain, for the first time in a long time,"
one trader said. "It's reducing underweight positions rather
than going long, I'd guess, but it makes for a better backdrop
for Thursday's auctions."
Spain will sell up to 3.5 billion euros of bonds with
maturities of up to four years on Thursday.
Spanish 10-year yields fell 27 bps to 6.62 percent
with their Italian counterparts a more modest 11
bps lower at 5.68 percent.
RBS strategists affirmed their target of Spanish two-year
bonds falling to 2.20 percent in coming weeks on the back of ECB
intervention.
"This is risk-on as the probability of an error by the ECB
in buying only very short-end paper has receded and we remain
comfortable holding longs in two-year and shorter-dated Spanish
bonds," RBS strategist Harvinder Sian said.
DEMAND FOR LOWER-RISK PAPER
The rally in the periphery did not have a marked effect on
demand for bonds issued by the euro zone's stronger countries.
Austria sold bonds at a record low rate, a
day after Belgium did the same.
And although German Bund yields are off all-time lows, it
will offer a 1.5 percent coupon on new 10-year bond on Wednesday
- the lowest to date.
"The ongoing optimism as regards support for the periphery
isn't proving a zero-sum game at the moment," said Rabobank rate
strategist Richard McGuire.
"It's not to the detriment of core issuers, partly because
we need to see details of the plan. This is quite a good window
of opportunity for the triple-As ahead of the ECB meeting and
Thursday's Spanish bond auction."
Tking advantage of market conditions, the Netherlands said
it would issue a three-year new dollar-denominated bond on
Wednesday, with a coupon of just 0.25 percent.
"No one really knows what the landscape is going to be like
after Thursday, and if we see much more of a rabbit than two
ears poking out of the hat it may be a much less conducive
environment for the triple- or even double-A rated issuers,"
McGuire added.
German Bund futures settled 5 ticks lower at
143.50. Ten-year bond yields were up 1.5 bps at 1.39 percent.