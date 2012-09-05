LONDON, Sept 5 German government bond futures
inched up at Wednesday's open but may come under some selling
pressure before a sale of a new 10-year bond later in the day.
Despite expectations the European Central Bank will flesh
out details of its proposed bond buying programme at its policy
meeting on Thursday, demand for lower-risk bonds has been strong
this week at Belgian and Austrian auctions, while Bunds have
been trading in a tight range.
"Bunds might come under a bit of pressure ahead of the
auction but at the end of the day we're waiting for tomorrow," a
trader said.
"The market seems to be expecting a massive solution, the
swing in sentiment does seem to have gone too far that way."
German Bund futures were 10 ticks higher at 143.60.
Germany will sell 5 billion euros of the new September 2022
paper, which carries a record-low coupon of 1.5 percent.
However, analysts had mixed views on how the auction would
go, although noting the bond was trading at a fair value, or
even slightly cheaply, in the grey market.
"This week's heavy long-end supply from core-issuers as well
as the looming ECB meeting could weigh on the auction,"
Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
"Against this backdrop, the take-down of the new Bund will
thus largely be a function of the prevailing risk-sentiment in
the run-up to the auction."
The launch of Germany's last 10-year benchmark in April
failed to attract enough bids to cover the amount on offer - the
only time that has happened this year.
The Netherlands will also sell a three-year dollar
denominated bond, coming to market at short notice to take
advantage of the good demand for core bonds.