LONDON, Sept 5 German government bonds fell on Wednesday after a sale of new 10-year debt failed to draw enough bids to cover the amount on offer.

Septemeber Bund futures were last 26 ticks lower on the day at 143.24.

Germany sold 3.61 billion euros of the bond, against a target of 5 billion euros. Investors placed bids worth 3.93 billion euros.