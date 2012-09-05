* Bunds fall after poor 10-year German bond auction
* Periphery calm, waiting for ECB meeting
* The Netherlands sells $3.5 bln bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 5 German government bonds fell on
Wednesday, reversing an earlier rally as investors proved
reluctant to buy a new 10-year bond with low yields, heavy core
issuance and the prospect of ECB bond buying to support Spain
and Italy all weighing on demand.
The European Central Bank is expected to flesh out some
details of its proposed bond buying programme after its policy
meeting on Thursday. Investors have been wary, however, given
major uncertainties over the plan and had snapped up bonds sold
by relatively low risk countries Austria and Belgium earlier in
the week.
But the record low 1.5 percent coupon on Germany's new bond,
when investors had so many opportunities to pick up other
slightly higher-yielding assets, took its toll on the sale.
"Investors are very sensitive to the ECB meeting tomorrow as
the odds are that (ECB President Mario) Draghi can come out with
measures that are friendly for peripheral markets and that will
trigger a sell-off in Germany," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
"The level of yields is really low too, and ...those are the
factors that have triggered a soft auction today. But it's not
dramatic and not the first time that has happened this year."
Investors bid less than the 5 billion euros Germany was
offering, meaning the auction was a "technical fail".
This also happened at the launch
of the previous 10-year benchmark issue in April, but otherwise
the country has seen good demand for its debt in the primary
market this year.
"Today's disappointing Bund result does not presage Germany
encountering difficulty in funding itself but rather underlines
the fact that, as long as the market continues to travel in hope
as regards an eventual crisis solution, the cost of such funding
is likely to rise," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire.
In contrast to Germany, the Netherlands sold $3.5 billion of
a new three-year dollar-denominated bond - well above the $2
billion minimum issue size - after coming to market at short
notice to take advantage of the good demand for core bonds seen
earlier this week.
German Bund futures were last 23 ticks lower at
143.27, with 10-year yields 2.5 basis points
higher at 1.41 percent, having retraced around half of the rise
seen during August.
Bunds had pushed higher in earlier trading after Purchasing
Managers' Index data showed the economic rot that began in
smaller peripheral euro zone countries was taking hold in
Germany, the region's largest and strongest economy
, although traders said this was not really a
surprise.
ECB EXPECTATIONS
ECB President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday
that purchases of short-term sovereign bonds to help
debt-burdened countries like Spain and Italy would not breach
European Union rules, according to a recording obtained by
Reuters.
That buoyed peripheral bonds issued by Spain and Italy,
pushing shorter-dated yields sharply lower and the difference
between two- and 10-year Spanish bond yields to a new high.
Both Spanish and Italian shorter-dated yields were slightly
higher on Thursday, but longer-dated bonds were little changed.
Nordea analyst Niels From said the ECB would probably be
limited in how much it could say before the German
constitutional court votes to ratify the permanent ESM euro zone
rescue fund next week.
"If the market is waiting for the whole package from the ECB
tomorrow, then they're probably going to be disappointed," From
said.
"But we don't expect a massive sell-off in the periphery,
although there will be some disappointment pressure on spreads
to widen, or a massive rise in the Bund future."