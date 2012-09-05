* Spanish and Italian bonds rally on ECB bond-buying hints

* Bunds resilient despite poor auction, periphery rally

* Solid expectations of demand at pre-ECB Spanish auction

By William James

LONDON, Sept 5 Spanish and Italian bonds rallied sharply on Wednesday before Thursday's ECB policy meeting, fuelled by renewed expectations the central bank would unveil a plan for large-scale, sterilised bond-buying.

Markets hungry for details of how European Central Bank President Mario Draghi would back up his promise to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro seized on a report by Bloomberg, which cited two central bank sources briefed on the matter, saying the buying would be unlimited.

"Periphery has got a small bid after the plan was completely leaked, although to be honest a lot of it we already knew from previous leaks," a trader said.

Two sources told Reuters the central bank was ready to waive its seniority status, helping to ease investors' concern that ECB buying would push them further back in the queue to be repaid in the event of a default.

The sources said the ECB would aim to sterilise the purchases, to avoid inflationary money-printing, but one added that such a step was an option rather than a must.

Spanish 10-year yields rallied to their lowest in a week, down 16 basis points at 6.46 percent, while equivalent Italian yields dropped 14 bps to 5.54 percent.

However, demand for safe-haven German debt dipped but did not collapse, suggesting a degree of caution on whether Thursday's policy meeting would fully alleviate the market's concerns over Spain's dire fiscal situation.

German Bund futures settled 37 ticks lower at 143.13, with 10-year yields 4. bps higher at 1.43 percent -- well off their July low of 1.126 percent, but still at historically low levels.

"Everybody understands why it's difficult for Draghi to say 'I'm going to cap the yields at this level' -- it's very difficult for a central bank to be that transparent," said Marchel Alexandrovich, European financial economist at Jefferies.

"But equally the concern is that even if they change the language from limited to unlimited they need to be a bit more explicit on precisely what they doing."

Nevertheless, the growing prospect of ECB buying was expected to see Spain successfully through an auction of two-, three- and four-year bonds on Thursday, hours before Draghi holds post-meeting a news conference.

"Given the amount of buying that there's been in the front end of Spain and Italy this week I'd say the market is fairly well set up for a decent auction," the trader said.

TECHNICAL FAIL

The same could not be said for a 10-year German bond sale which failed to draw sufficient bids to cover the full amount on offer, producing the country's worst auction result this year.

The expectation of ECB action combined with recent competing supply from Finland, Belgium and Austria, all of which carry strong credit ratings and offer higher yields than Germany, hurt investor appetite for the new bonds.

"Investors are very sensitive to the ECB meeting tomorrow as the odds are that Draghi can come out with measures that are friendly for peripheral markets and that will trigger a sell-off in Germany," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

In contrast to Germany, the Netherlands sold $3.5 billion of a new three-year dollar-denominated bond -- well above its $2 billion minimum target -- after coming to market at short notice to take advantage of the good demand for core bonds seen earlier this week.