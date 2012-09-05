* Spanish and Italian bonds rally on ECB bond-buying hints
* Bunds resilient despite poor auction, periphery rally
* Solid expectations of demand at pre-ECB Spanish auction
By William James
LONDON, Sept 5 Spanish and Italian bonds rallied
sharply on Wednesday before Thursday's ECB policy meeting,
fuelled by renewed expectations the central bank would unveil a
plan for large-scale, sterilised bond-buying.
Markets hungry for details of how European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi would back up his promise to do whatever
it takes to preserve the euro seized on a report by Bloomberg,
which cited two central bank sources briefed on the matter,
saying the buying would be unlimited.
"Periphery has got a small bid after the plan was completely
leaked, although to be honest a lot of it we already knew from
previous leaks," a trader said.
Two sources told Reuters the central bank was ready to waive
its seniority status, helping to ease investors' concern that
ECB buying would push them further back in the queue to be
repaid in the event of a default.
The sources said the ECB would aim to sterilise the
purchases, to avoid inflationary money-printing, but one added
that such a step was an option rather than a must.
Spanish 10-year yields rallied to their lowest
in a week, down 16 basis points at 6.46 percent, while
equivalent Italian yields dropped 14 bps to 5.54
percent.
However, demand for safe-haven German debt dipped but did
not collapse, suggesting a degree of caution on whether
Thursday's policy meeting would fully alleviate the market's
concerns over Spain's dire fiscal situation.
German Bund futures settled 37 ticks lower at
143.13, with 10-year yields 4. bps higher at 1.43
percent -- well off their July low of 1.126 percent, but still
at historically low levels.
"Everybody understands why it's difficult for Draghi to say
'I'm going to cap the yields at this level' -- it's very
difficult for a central bank to be that transparent," said
Marchel Alexandrovich, European financial economist at
Jefferies.
"But equally the concern is that even if they change the
language from limited to unlimited they need to be a bit more
explicit on precisely what they doing."
Nevertheless, the growing prospect of ECB buying was
expected to see Spain successfully through an auction of two-,
three- and four-year bonds on Thursday, hours before Draghi
holds post-meeting a news conference.
"Given the amount of buying that there's been in the front
end of Spain and Italy this week I'd say the market is fairly
well set up for a decent auction," the trader said.
TECHNICAL FAIL
The same could not be said for a 10-year German bond sale
which failed to draw sufficient bids to cover the full amount on
offer, producing the country's worst auction result this year.
The expectation of ECB action combined with recent competing
supply from Finland, Belgium and Austria, all of which carry
strong credit ratings and offer higher yields than Germany, hurt
investor appetite for the new bonds.
"Investors are very sensitive to the ECB meeting tomorrow as
the odds are that Draghi can come out with measures that are
friendly for peripheral markets and that will trigger a sell-off
in Germany," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
In contrast to Germany, the Netherlands sold $3.5 billion of
a new three-year dollar-denominated bond -- well above its $2
billion minimum target -- after coming to market at short notice
to take advantage of the good demand for core bonds seen earlier
this week.