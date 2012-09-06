* Bunds fall before ECB meeting
* Scope for disappointment if Draghi skimps on detail
* Spanish yields edge lower before 3.5 bln bond sale
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 6 German government bonds fell on
Thursday with expectations high that the European Central Bank
will detail plans to buy struggling euro zone countries' debt to
curb the bloc's long-running debt crisis.
Before ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1230
GMT, Spain -- the country seen most at risk of needing ECB
support -- will sell up to 3.5 billion euros of bonds in an
auction expected to go without problems after recent falls in
yields.
Spanish yields fell further after dropping sharply on
Wednesday -- although the short end underperformed longer
maturities before the sale -- after a media report said the ECB
planned to buy unlimited amounts of short-term debt.
Two central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday Draghi
would give no details of planned amounts or explicit targets for
spreads or interest rates, but with expectations for the meeting
so high there was room for disappointment if Draghi does not
come up with specifics.
"We've already had very good performance at the short end of
Spain and Italy over the last couple of days and the leaks have
created a situation where the ECB really has to live up to that
now," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"Our expectation is that we get some more information but
not all the parameters today, so if the market is looking for
even more than the leaks suggested already then the potential
for disappointment is definitely there."
December Bund futures were 66 ticks lower at
140.73, with 10-year German yields up 6 basis
points at 1.48 percent.
With interest rates set to remain low for a long time,
pinning shorter-dated bond yields down, any further selling
pressure on safe-haven German bonds is likely to come in
longer-dated maturities, leading to a steepening of the yield
curve
If the ECB delivers more than the market expects, 10-year
yields could test the top of the recent range around 1.60
percent. But if Draghi only confirms what has been leaked
already, Bunds may have some scope to pare their recent losses
over coming days, analysts said.
One trader said the deteriorating euro zone economy would
also help cap any losses. Purchasing Managers' Index data
released on Wednesday showed the economic rot that began in
smaller peripheral euro zone countries was now taking hold in
Germany, something expected to be confirmed by
the central bank's forecasts.
"The leaks mean (the meeting) could be an anti-climax. The
shock and awe has gone but there is a risk (Draghi) may not be
detailed enough," a trader said.
"Spain and Italy still have to ask for help so I'm not
convinced we're out of the woods yet. The periphery can continue
to rally but the ECB's growth forecasts are likely to paint a
pretty grim picture so Bunds are probably not going to fall too
far."
The recent rally in Spanish bonds, which has seen two-year
yields fall from near 7 percent to just 3.15, is
expected to help the auction. Spain will sell bonds with
maturities of up to four years with primary market dealers
ensuring the country gets the cash.
Markets will focus on how much excess demand there was above
the amount on offer and the "quality" of the bids placed.
"Fully covered auctions at the top end of the target range
should spur hopes in the morning that the ECB can kick-start
demand," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
France will also return to the market with the sale of up to
8 billion euros of debt, including a new 15-year bond
