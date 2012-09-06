LONDON, Sept 6 German government bonds extended losses and Spanish government bond yields fell further on Thursday as the country completed a 3.5 billion euro debt sale .

December Bund futures were last 64 ticks lower on the day at 140.76.

Spanish two-year bond yields were 15.5 basis points lower at 3.02 percent, with the 10-year equivalent down a similar amount at 6.29 percent, both extending earlier falls.