* Bunds fall as market waits for Draghi
* ECB holds rates at record low
* Scope for disappointment if Draghi skimps on detail
* Spain sells 3.5 bln euros of bonds; yields fall
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 6 Longer-dated Spanish government
bond yields fell and German debt sold off on Thursday with
expectations high that the European Central Bank will detail
plans to buy struggling euro zone countries' debt to curb the
bloc's long-running debt crisis.
The ECB left interest rates on hold a record low 0.75
percent and President Mario Draghi will begin his eagerly
awaited news conference at 1230 GMT.
Bund futures barely moved after the decision.
Earlier in the day, Spain -- the country seen most at risk
of needing ECB support -- sold 3.5 billion euros of bonds with
the recently rally in the country's paper allowing it to pay
lower borrowing costs .
A media report on Wednesday said the ECB planned to buy
unlimited amounts of short-term debt but two central bank
sources told Reuters Draghi would give no details of planned
amounts to be bought or explicit targets for spreads or interest
rates.
However, expectations for the meeting are now so high there
is room for disappointment if Draghi does not come up with
specifics.
"We've already had very good performance at the short end of
Spain and Italy over the last couple of days and the leaks have
created a situation where the ECB really has to live up to that
now," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"Our expectation is that we get some more information but
not all the parameters today, so if the market is looking for
even more than the leaks suggested already then the potential
for disappointment is definitely there."
December Bund futures were down 50 ticks at
140.90, but off the day's lows, with 10-year German yields
up 4.5 basis points at 1.47 percent.
With interest rates set to remain low for a long time,
pinning down shorter-dated bond yields, any further selling
pressure on safe-haven German bonds is likely to come in longer
maturities, leading to a steeper yield curve
If the ECB delivers more than the market expects, 10-year
yields could test the top of the recent range around 1.60
percent. But if Draghi only confirms what has been leaked, Bunds
may have scope to pare their recent losses over coming days,
analysts said.
One trader said the deteriorating euro zone economy would
also help cap any losses. Purchasing Managers' Index data
released on Wednesday showed the economic rot that began in
smaller peripheral euro zone countries was now taking hold in
Germany, something expected to be confirmed by
the central bank's forecasts.
"The leaks mean (the meeting) could be an anti-climax. The
shock and awe has gone but there is a risk (Draghi) may not be
detailed enough," a trader said.
"Spain and Italy still have to ask for help so I'm not
convinced we're out of the woods yet. The periphery can continue
to rally but the ECB's growth forecasts are likely to paint a
pretty grim picture so Bunds are probably not going to fall too
far."
SPAIN SELLS BONDS AS ECB CRAFTS RESCUE PLAN
Although Spain saw yields fall at its sale of bonds with
maturities of up to four years, there was some disappointment
that bidding had not been stronger, with the ratio of the total
bids to the amount on offer falling from previous sales.
"The auctions show that the rally of the past week and the
ECB event risk have made it challenging to take the paper down,"
said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
"The quality of the bids appears reflective of some
reluctance to buy the paper unless it is cheap."
Spanish two-year yields reversed early falls
after the auction to stand 4 basis points higher on the day at
3.21 percent, leaving longer-dated bonds outperforming and
10-year yields down 19 basis points at 6.27
percent.
"We've seen some flattening trades being put on because
people are feeling a bit optimistic going into the meeting," a
second trader said, referring to bets longer-dated yields will
fall faster than shorter-dated ones.
France met strong demand at an 8 billion euro bond sale, in
sharp contrast to a German Bund auction on Wednesday which
attracted less bids than the amount of paper
allotted.
The yield spread between French and German bonds has widened
since mid-August, offering investors a better return versus
Bunds on still relatively low risk paper.