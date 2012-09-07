* Safe-haven bids for Bund tamed by Draghi bond-buying plan
* Mood positive on peripheral debt despite hurdles ahead
By William James
LONDON, Sept 7 German Bund futures opened flat
on Friday following heavy losses the previous day when the
European Central Bank unveiled a plan to tackle the debt crisis
by buying bonds of troubled states.
The Bund future was 6 ticks higher on the day at
140.23 after falling by more than a point on Thursday as the ECB
plans cooled demand for safe-haven assets, and after
better-than-expected U.S. data.
"I think the ECB delivered as much, if not a fraction more
than expected... I think periphery carries on, and I can't see
Bunds recovering much ground today to be honest," a trader said.
Peripheral euro zone debt rallied on Thursday's announcement
but whether those gains can be sustained in the medium term will
be the measure of the plan's success.
The ECB tied strict terms to any future purchases, meaning
Spain, on the front line of the crisis, would have to agree to
conditions in a programme with the European rescue fund before
bond buying started.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appeared in no rush to
seek a bailout on Thursday, potentially leaving markets in a
period of limbo which could affect the positive
sentiment.
"There's a lot in the price and Spain and Italy show no
signs of asking for help - so how does that work?" the trader
said.
Alongside the performance of peripheral euro zone debt, the
direction of markets will be determined by U.S. payrolls data
which is expected to heavily influence expectations of fresh
stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Given that U.S. payrolls are widely considered a trigger
for QE3 (Quantitative easing), the upcoming release of the data
will keep markets on tenterhooks through most of the trading
session," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
The non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT was forecast to
show the addition of 125,000 jobs in August.