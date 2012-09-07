* Spain rallies, 10-year yields hit four month low sub-6 pct
* Mood positive on peripheral debt despite hurdles ahead
* Safe-haven bids for Bunds diminished, eyes on U.S. data
By William James
LONDON, Sept 7 Spanish 10-year bond yields fell
below 6 percent for the first time since May on Friday as an ECB
plan to buy government debt was seen as a first step towards
restoring faith in the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt
crisis.
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday
committed the bank to potentially unlimited buying of bonds with
maturities of up to three years, albeit with tight conditions,
i n a landmark step toward addressing the crisis, which is
threatening Spain's ability to fund itself.
Spanish 10-year yields fell the furthest on
Friday and were last at 5.76 percent, down 32 basis points,
having fallen from more than 7.5 percent in July.
Yields on two-year Spanish bonds, within the
scope of the ECB plan, fell by 6 bps to 3.00 percent with
traders saying they had limited room left to rally, having
already tumbled from around 7 percent over the last six weeks.
"It's driving confidence through the market. You see the
rally extending to longer maturities whereas in previous times
the rally was concentrated on the short end," said Alessandro
Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
Previous attempts to solve the crisis by buying bonds or
pumping banks full of cheap cash had limited impact on
longer-dated debt as investors remained sceptical, but the scale
of the ECB's latest commitment has fuelled greater optimism.
Italian, Portuguese and Irish bond yields also fell, and the
greater appetite for risk, and higher returns, saw French and
Belgian debt outperform German Bunds - the region's
lowest-yielding, least-risky assets.
Nevertheless, whether those gains can be sustained in the
medium term will be the true measure of the plan's success.
The ECB tied strict terms to any future bond purchases,
meaning Spain would have to agree to conditions with the
European rescue fund before bond buying could begin.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appeared in no rush to
seek a bailout on Thursday, potentially leaving markets in limbo
and denting the positive mood.
"There's a lot in the price and Spain and Italy show no
signs of asking for help - so how does that work?" a trader
said.
SHOW THE MONEY
Although the verbal commitment to bond buying was welcomed,
the dire economic situation in Spain, and Italy, means that to
maintain low yields, the central bank would have to follow
through on its word by purchasing debt.
"(In Spain) on the budget side and the macro side we will
not have very positive data in the coming months, so I really
see that to have a continuation in this move we will need to see
a programme activated," ING's Giansanti said.
The Bund future was 48 ticks lower on the day at
139.69, having fallen by more than a point on Thursday as the
ECB plans cooled demand for safe-haven assets, and after
better-than-expected U.S. data.
Alongside the performance of peripheral euro zone debt, the
direction of core markets will be determined by U.S. payrolls
data on Friday, which will be watched for clues as to whether
the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to launch fresh stimulus
measures.
"We've got non-farms coming up where people are expecting a
firm number. This sell-off doesn't look like abating any time
soon, and it's tricky to stand in the way of it," a second
trader said.
The non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT was forecast to
show the addition of 125,000 jobs in August.