LONDON Oct 1 German Bund futures inched lower
at the open on Monday, extending falls from late Friday trade
after results of an external audit of the capital needs of
Spain's ailing banks came in line with market expectations.
The independent audit of Spanish banks showed a 59.3 billion
euro capital shortfall in the event of a serious economic
downturn. Markets were expecting a 60 billion euro shortfall and
the result was welcomed by the European Central Bank - which is
on standby to buy the bonds of struggling sovereign issuers
provided they ask for aid - the IMF and the European Commission.
Traders, however, said the relief for Spanish bonds was
likely to be short-lived on uncertainty over when Madrid would
seek aid to activate the ECB scheme.
"Bunds are down in line with late Friday trading after the
stress test results but nothing much has changed," a trader
said. "I don't think there are any signs of (Spain) imminently
about to request (aid), therefore Spanish bonds will probably
remain under pressure."
Investors were also on edge as they waited for a review by
credit rating agency Moody's, which currently has Spain one
notch above junk with a negative outlook.
The Bund future was last 13 ticks down at 141.64
compared with 141.77 at Friday's settlement.