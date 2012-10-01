* Relief rally seen temporary given bailout doubts
* Moody's could cut Spain ratings to 'junk'
* German Bunds fall but unlikely to see sharp sell-off
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 1 Spanish bond yields fell on Monday
after an audit of banks showed extra capital needs in line with
forecasts, but relief was seen short-lived on doubts over when
Madrid will seek a bailout.
German Bund futures extended losses from late Friday after
the independent audit of Spanish banks showed a 59.3 billion
euro capital shortfall in the event of a serious economic
downturn.
Markets were expecting 60 billion euros and the result was
welcomed by the European Central Bank - which is on standby to
buy the bonds of struggling sovereign issuers provided they ask
for aid - the IMF and the European Commission.
Spanish 10-year yields were six basis points down at 5.92
percent with 5-year yields down by a similar
amount at 4.93 percent.
Traders and strategists said scope for further falls was
limited given uncertainty over when Spain would seek aid to
activate the ECB scheme.
"The stress tests results are supportive of the periphery
but the problem now is we are waiting for developments on when
Spain will ask for aid...," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq
said.
"I don't think there will be significant moves lower in
Spanish yields in the near term. The market will wait for a
decision on the aid request before going either on the upside or
downside."
Investors were also sidelined by apprehension over a review
by credit agency Moody's, which has Spain on one notch above
"junk" with a negative outlook.
The agency could push the ratings below investment grade,
triggering a wave of selling from investors with funds pegged to
benchmark indexes.
"We could see a wall of forced selling at the (long) end
while the short end will probably be supported by the prospect
of ECB buying," a trader said.
Nevertheless, relief over the bank audit prompted some
investors to book profits in safe-haven German Bunds after their
rally last week.
December Bund futures were last down 36 ticks on
the day at 141.41 with German 10-year yields up 3.5 bps at 1.464
percent.
"Bunds are down in line with late Friday trading after the
stress test results but nothing much has changed," another
trader said.
"I don't think there are any signs of (Spain) about to
request (aid), therefore Spanish bonds will probably remain
under pressure."
BNP Paribas's Jacq said that, given the uncertainties over
Spain and renewed investor concern over the global growth
outlook, 10-year Bund yields could drop below 1.40 percent in
the coming week.