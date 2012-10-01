* Spanish 10-year yield falls as govt paves way for aid
* Caution persists as downgrade threat, aid doubts linger
* Outlook mixed for German debt, key support seen at 140.60
By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 1 Spanish bond prices rose on
Monday, boosted by recent government efforts to address weak
banks and dire public finances, albeit with many investors
sidelined ahead of a possible bailout request.
On Friday, an independent audit showed Spanish banks could
have a capital shortfall of 59.3 billion euros ($76 billion) in
the event of a serious economic downturn - a number in line with
expectations and interpreted as a positive by markets.
"There is relief that there were no major surprises from the
bank audit. The market has given a cautious welcome to the
budget for next year and the audit," said Nick Stamenkovic,
strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
"The real question is when are the Spanish authorities going
to request a bailout?"
Spain's 10-year bond yield fell 0.08 point to 5.90 percent
, with two-year yields down 0.07 point at 3.41
percent. As riskier assets rose, safe-haven German
Bund futures fell 0.36 points to 141.41.
Recession-hit Spain announced a tight 2013 budget last week
which, in conjunction with the bank audit, has been interpreted
as a major step towards an official aid request to help the
country overcome high borrowing costs and low growth.
Investors are keen for Spain to seek a bailout from its euro
zone partners because that would activate the support of the
European Central Bank which has said it will buy bonds to bring
borrowing costs down.
Traders said they had seen little buying behind Monday's
move in Spanish bonds and scope for a further rally was limited
given the uncertainty over when the government might seek aid.
"I do not think there will be significant moves lower in
Spanish yields in the near term. The market will wait for a
decision on the aid request before going either on the upside or
downside," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said.
Investors also stayed on the sidelines due to apprehension
over a review by credit rating agency Moody's, which rates Spain
one notch above "junk" with a negative outlook.
If Moody's pushed the rating below investment grade, it
could trigger a wave of selling from funds pegged to benchmark
indexes. Market participants said shorter-dated bonds that lay
within the scope of the ECB's planned bond-buying programme
should outperform.
CORE PICTURE MIXED
Given remaining uncertainty about Spain and renewed investor
concern over the global growth outlook, increased demand for
less risky assets could drive 10-year Bund yields below 1.40
percent in the coming week, BNP Paribas's Jacq said.
Data released Monday showed euro zone unemployment remained
at a record high in August, while a survey showed manufacturing
put in its worst performance since the depths of the financial
crisis in the three months to September.
On Monday, however, money flowing into the market at the
start of a new quarter along with a more upbeat attitude toward
Spain, supported riskier assets. German 10-year bond yields
rose 0.032 point on the day to 1.46 percent.
According to UBS, the next major support for Bund futures
was 140.60 - the 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally
seen since mid-September. If the downward trend materialised,
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said, the contract would
target the Sept. 17 low of 138.41.