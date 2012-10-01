* Spanish 10-year yield falls as govt paves way for aid * Caution persists as downgrade threat, aid doubts linger * Outlook mixed for German debt, key support seen at 140.60 By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Oct 1 Spanish bond prices rose on Monday, boosted by recent government efforts to address weak banks and dire public finances, albeit with many investors sidelined ahead of a possible bailout request. On Friday, an independent audit showed Spanish banks could have a capital shortfall of 59.3 billion euros ($76 billion) in the event of a serious economic downturn - a number in line with expectations and interpreted as a positive by markets. "There is relief that there were no major surprises from the bank audit. The market has given a cautious welcome to the budget for next year and the audit," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. "The real question is when are the Spanish authorities going to request a bailout?" Spain's 10-year bond yield fell 0.08 point to 5.90 percent , with two-year yields down 0.07 point at 3.41 percent. As riskier assets rose, safe-haven German Bund futures fell 0.36 points to 141.41. Recession-hit Spain announced a tight 2013 budget last week which, in conjunction with the bank audit, has been interpreted as a major step towards an official aid request to help the country overcome high borrowing costs and low growth. Investors are keen for Spain to seek a bailout from its euro zone partners because that would activate the support of the European Central Bank which has said it will buy bonds to bring borrowing costs down. Traders said they had seen little buying behind Monday's move in Spanish bonds and scope for a further rally was limited given the uncertainty over when the government might seek aid. "I do not think there will be significant moves lower in Spanish yields in the near term. The market will wait for a decision on the aid request before going either on the upside or downside," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said. Investors also stayed on the sidelines due to apprehension over a review by credit rating agency Moody's, which rates Spain one notch above "junk" with a negative outlook. If Moody's pushed the rating below investment grade, it could trigger a wave of selling from funds pegged to benchmark indexes. Market participants said shorter-dated bonds that lay within the scope of the ECB's planned bond-buying programme should outperform. CORE PICTURE MIXED Given remaining uncertainty about Spain and renewed investor concern over the global growth outlook, increased demand for less risky assets could drive 10-year Bund yields below 1.40 percent in the coming week, BNP Paribas's Jacq said. Data released Monday showed euro zone unemployment remained at a record high in August, while a survey showed manufacturing put in its worst performance since the depths of the financial crisis in the three months to September. On Monday, however, money flowing into the market at the start of a new quarter along with a more upbeat attitude toward Spain, supported riskier assets. German 10-year bond yields rose 0.032 point on the day to 1.46 percent. According to UBS, the next major support for Bund futures was 140.60 - the 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally seen since mid-September. If the downward trend materialised, UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said, the contract would target the Sept. 17 low of 138.41.