LONDON Oct 2 Spanish government bond yields fell further on Tuesday and safe-haven German Bunds extended losses on signs Spain may be ready to ask for a bailout.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 12 basis points lower on the day at 5.78 percent, with shorter-dated yields down around 15 basis points.

December Bund futures fell to a session low of 141.24, 16 ticks lower on the day.

European officials told Reuters on Monday that Spain was ready to request a bailout as early as next weekend but Germany had signaled it should hold off.