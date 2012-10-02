* Spanish yields fall, German Bunds stable
* Signs appear that Spain may be ready to ask for aid
* Uncertainty remains about the timing
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 2 Spanish government bond yields
eased on Tuesday as investors focused on signs that Madrid may
be more open to ask for a bailout, even though uncertainty about
the timing of such a move remained high.
European officials told Reuters on Monday that Spain was
ready to request a bailout as early as next weekend but that
Germany had signalled it should hold off.
That has changed the view among some market participants
that Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was simply reluctant to make
an aid request because he was concerned about losing political
points domestically.
However, the fact that Germany would prefer that its
parliament discusses bailout deals in Greece, Cyprus and Spain
at the same time rather than one by one raises the risk that any
Spanish deal would depend on negotiations in Greece.
Talks between Greece and its lenders are dragging on as
officials say the International Monetary Fund is pushing Europe
to restructure the debt Athens owes them.
Spain must request aid before the European Central Bank can
step in and buy the country's bonds, something investors are
keen to see. Spanish 10-year yields were last 12
basis points lower at 5.77 percent.
"There's a sense of optimism, but there are still a lot of
hurdles that need to be cleared so we have to be wary of that,"
said Orlando Green, rate strategist at Credit Agricole.
"Today's (fall in yields) may prove to be just another leg
in an up-and-down move ... There could be more volatility in the
future."
Green, as well as several traders, warned about the weight
of flows behind the move, saying low volumes may exacerbate
price action.
"There's some domestic flows, nothing spectacular though,
and some international players putting some chips down," one
trader said, stressing that the latter was mostly so-called fast
money such as hedge funds.
Some analysts speculated that Spain may delay its request
until after regional elections on Oct. 21. Another possibility
is that a request is made before an EU summit on Oct. 18-19.
"The closer you get to mid-October, the more people would
feel that Spain is getting close to asking for help," a second
trader said.
MOODY'S REVIEW DELAYED
Markets also awaited the outcome of a rating review by
Moody's, in which Spain could lose its investment grade rating.
This could trigger a new round of selling in Spanish bonds.
Many investors are unsure whether to anticipate a downgrade
after a tight 2013 budget was relatively well received by the
bond market.
The agency was expected to announce a decision in September,
but it said on Tuesday that it still had to assess factors such
as domestic banks' capital needs and the budget plan, so the
announcement will be made later this month.
"A Moody's downgrade for Spain could tip the balance for
lower 10-year Bund yields towards 1.3 percent," Commerzbank
strategists said in a note. "However, we see the odds slightly
in favour of a rating confirmation and thus expect to see some
relief in the periphery."
Safe-haven German Bund futures were 2 ticks higher
on the day at 141.42. Cash 10-year German yields
were little changed at 1.463 percent.