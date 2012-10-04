* Bunds slip after sources outline Spanish bond insurance plan

* Madrid sells short-term debt comfortably at lower yields

* European Central Bank leaves rates on hold at 0.75 percent

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 4 Spanish bond yields rose on Thursday with investors still nagged by uncertainty over when the government will seek a bailout, even though the country found buyers for its debt at an auction.

Nevertheless German debt, the safe-haven asset of choice for risk-averse investors, fell after European sources told Reuters that the euro zone was considering helping Spain by providing insurance to those who buy its government bonds.

"To me, Bunds were a massive sell on that news," a trader said. "It makes Spanish bonds more popular, Spain can meet their full borrowing needs, they don't need a bailout -- that was my interpretation on it."

Bund futures fell to a session low of 141.39, down a modest 20 ticks on the day, while there was little reaction in Spanish bonds, where yields remained slightly higher.

Earlier, Spain sold just shy of 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of three bonds, with higher demand than at previous auctions and yields falling on two of them.

The auction in Spain signalled that investors are confident that Madrid will request a bailout at some point, paving the way for the ECB to buy its bonds and lower its borrowing costs.

But while demand at auctions -- generally dominated by domestic investors -- remains strong, traders said activity in secondary markets was subdued, with most foreign investors staying on the sidelines.

Analysts warn that markets may soon lose their patience.

"Markets are going to continue to oscillate around news and rumours of a Spanish bailout," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said. "Certainly after regional elections (in late October) markets will start testing the resolve of the Spanish government."

Spanish 10-year bond yields were last 6 basis points higher on the day at 5.87 percent -- a level that indicates market discomfort with the perceived lack of urgency in addressing the country's debt pains.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said a European bailout package was not imminent.

HOLDING FIRE

The uncertainty about the timing of a bailout request has kept bond markets in a tight range in recent days. No strong impulse came from the ECB either, with the bank leaving interest rates unchanged as expected.

Some economists expect the ECB to cut rates further by the end of the year and may look for signals on future policy moves from President Mario Draghi in his news conference at 1230 GMT.

The impact of that would be limited, however, as investors would be reluctant to bet on any firm gains in German Bunds given the possibility of Spain asking for aid at any point - a move which could dampen appetite for safe-haven assets.

"It doesn't seem like there is a lot of conviction on what the next trade is out there and positioning is pretty square," a second trader said.

He said the focus of Draghi's news conference would be Spain, but analysts said he is unlikely to say anything other than that he is waiting for struggling euro zone members to make a request for aid before the ECB will consider any intervention.

"They showed their cards the last time," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Investec.