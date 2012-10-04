* Spanish bond yields rise, bailout prospect remain focus
* Madrid sells short-term debt, mostly at lower yields
* Bunds range-bound, U.S. data likely to offer support
By William James and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 4 Spanish bond yields rose on
Thursday as the country's stance on asking for a bailout to
tackle its debt problems remained unclear, keeping prices choppy
and markets on edge awaiting signals from Madrid.
The European Central Bank, which said last month it was
ready to buy Spanish bonds if Madrid agreed to an aid programme,
sought to keep the focus on the country's politicians at a news
conference following the bank's monthly meeting.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's pledge to buy
bonds had already calmed financial markets and emphasised that
while Spain had made significant progress to bring its finances
in order, more work was needed.
"He didn't really give us anything new. It's back to waiting
on Spain to see what they're going to do," a trader said.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were last 11 basis
points higher on the day at 5.93 percent, indicating a growing
discomfort with the perceived lack of urgency in tackling the
debt.
Earlier in the day, however, Spain sold nearly 4 billion
euros ($5.2 billion) of three short-term bonds, which attracted
more demand than in previous auctions and with yields lower on
two of them.
The auction signalled investors are still confident Madrid
will request a bailout at some point and are unwilling to
abandon the country while the prospect of ECB support, which
would push debt prices higher, remains on the table.
Analysts warned that some investors waiting for the ECB
buying to kick in may soon lose their patience.
"Markets are going to continue to oscillate around news and
rumours of a Spanish bailout," RIA Capital Markets bond
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said. "Certainly after regional
elections (in late October) markets will start testing the
resolve of the Spanish government."
German Bund futures settled 8 ticks higher on the
day at 141.67, having traded within a recent range defined by
the Sept. 28 high of 141.95 and Oct. 2 low of 141.10.
Barring surprise announcements from Spain, safe-haven debt
is likely be supported into the weekend by economic data from
the United States, which is expected to add to a generally
cloudy picture for global growth after weak European indicators
earlier this week.
The benchmark U.S. labour market indicator for September,
seen as a key influence of Federal Reserve policy, is set to be
unveiled on Friday, and analysts forecast an addition of 113,000
jobs.
"Another tepid report is what's expected and would maintain
expectations of more Treasury buying in January. Obviously
anything on the weak side and expectations of that would rise,"
said Chris Scicluna, a strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets in
London.