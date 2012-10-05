LONDON Oct 5 German Bunds fell on Friday, hit
by an overnight stocks rally, but with uncertainty over Spain's
readiness to seek a bailout hanging over markets and key U.S.
jobs data later in the day, losses were expected to be limited.
The day's focus falls on U.S. labour market data, a key
influence on Federal Reserve policy, with the non-farm payrolls
report expected to show 113,000 jobs were added in September.
"I don't expect a great deal this morning ahead of the data.
It's obviously all about payrolls today but it's going to have
to be substantially away from consensus to get us excited --
it's been an exceptionally quiet week," a trader said.
German Bund futures opened at 141.32, down 35 ticks versus
Thursday's settlement and adding to losses seen in after-hours
trading. The contract has been contained by the Sept. 28 high of
141.95 and Oct. 2 low of 141.10 in recent sessions, with trading
subdued by the uncertainty over Spain.