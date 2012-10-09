LONDON Oct 9 German government bond prices
slipped on Tuesday but did not stray far, supported by
uncertainty over when Spain may ask for a bailout after euro
zone ministers said the country did not need one yet.
Riskier assets were underpinned by global central bank
action and European shares were set to open higher - taking the
shine off Bunds - after China's central bank became the latest
to take additional stimulus measures to support growth
.
Euro zone ministers said Spain was taking steps to overhaul
its economy and was funding itself successfully in financial
markets, dashing hopes for a speedy resolution to the debt
problems of the euro zone's fourth largest economy.
Nonetheless, investors expect that Madrid will ultimately
have little choice but to ask for aid.
"At 10-year yields comfortably below 6 percent, the Spanish
government remains loath to compromise on conditions, hoping
that a rating affirmation by Moody's this month will buy more
time," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
German Bund futures were 21 ticks lower at 141.18.
The Netherlands will kick off the week's issuance, selling
up to 2.5 billion euros of 5-year bonds.