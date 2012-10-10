LONDON Oct 10 Bund futures opened little
changed on Wednesday with speculation about the timing of a
potential Spanish bailout request dominating the market and
worries about the corporate earnings season creeping in.
A Spanish bailout request is seen by many as key to keep the
euro zone crisis from escalating as it would activate the
European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme and
potentially ease borrowing costs for peripheral states.
Safe-haven Bund futures were last 1 tick higher on
the day at 141.39.
"We have a lot of speculation about Spain ... but it doesn't
seem to be going anywhere," one trader said. "The guidance on
future earnings hasn't been great and that is in line with
slower (macroeconomic) data recently."
Germany sells up to 5 billion euros worth of five-year bonds
later in the day. Analysts expect a relatively stable trading
range for German debt in recent weeks to support the auction
after recent spates of volatility have caused weak demand for
newly-issued bonds.