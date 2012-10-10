* 10-year yields close in on 6 pct * Spanish bailout uncertainty dominates trading * Bunds dip ahead of expected smooth five-year auction By Marius Zaharia LONDON, Oct 10 Benchmark Spanish bond yields closed in on 6 percent on Wednesday, driven higher by upcoming supply and persistent uncertainty over whether Madrid will seek a bailout. Local banks were making room in their books before a private placement of bonds worth 4.86 billion euros that Spain plans to make between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17 to finance a support fund for the country's heavily indebted regions. Bunds were also slightly weaker ahead of an auction of German five-year debt on Wednesday. The sale was seen going smoothly, helped by reduced volatility in Bund yields in recent sessions and more than 18 billion euros in bond and coupon repayments this week. Spanish 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to 5.93 percent, adding to similar gains in the previous session. "The re-widening (of spreads) in Spain seems to be accelerating... because so far nothing has come out regarding a bailout and that's causing a bit of disappointment," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti. "They also have a placement of domestic debt and you can see some liquidation of fixed income instruments from banks in anticipation, which is causing pressure on short-dated debt." Giansanti said 10-year yields could easily rise above 6 percent in coming days, but doubted they would go much higher as investors were aware that a Spanish bailout could be triggered at any time. A Spanish aid request is seen by many as key to keeping the euro zone crisis from escalating as it would activate the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, likely easing borrowing costs across the periphery. GERMAN AUCTION Safe-haven Bunds were unable to advance as they usually do when peripheral bond markets come under selling pressure as upcoming supply weighed on German paper as well. The last two 10-year German debt auctions failed to attract enough demand to cover the amount on offer, but shorter-dated debt is expected to fare better with investors anticipating loose monetary policy in the euro zone for a protracted period. Early weakness in stock markets was an indicator of a slight rise in appetite for safe-haven instruments as well, traders said. "The guidance on future (corporate) earnings hasn't been great and that is in line with slower (macroeconomic) data recently," one trader said. Bund futures were last 15 ticks lower on the day at 141.23, having risen as high as 141.50 earlier in the session. Cash 10-year German yields were 1.5 bps higher at 1.494 percent, while five-year yields were up 1 basis point at 0.547 percent. "The current level in yields should definitely help the auction," ING's Giansanti said.