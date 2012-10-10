* Spain yields range bound as bailout uncertainty dominates
* Solid German auction highlights demand for safety
* Bunds down slightly in tandem with Treasuries
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 10 Uncertainty over the timing of
Spain's widely expected request for a bailout that would also
trigger central bank bond-buying kept Spanish and German yields
range bound on Wednesday in quiet trade.
A sale of 3.1 billion euros of five-year German bonds drew
solid demand, benefiting from renewed appetite for safe-haven
assets as doubts about a Spanish bailout persist.
But investors also remained reluctant to put on selling
positions on Spanish and Italian debt after the European Central
Bank indicated it would buy potentially unlimited amounts of
sovereign debt, if Spain asks for financial help.
"Any significant back up in yields is a buying opportunity,"
said Peter Schaffrik, head of European rates strategy at RBC
Capital Markets.
"Because I think medium-term we will get a bailout,
medium-term the ECB will contain yield pick-ups. And it's still
a great carry environment," he added, referring to a trade
whereby an investor borrows in a low interest rate market and
invests in a higher yielding asset to make a profit.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields fell 1 basis
point to 5.83 percent, while Italian yields were
flat at 5.11 percent.
The Italian Treasury will offer up to 6 billion euros of
bonds maturing between 2015 and 2025 on Thursday. The bond sale
will be Italy's first since a senior Treasury official said on
Tuesday that it will need to sell more bonds and bills this year
than planned.
Some of the paper offered may potentially be eligible for
purchase by the ECB, which has said its new bond-buying plan
will focus on shorter maturities, but the sale will ultimately
depend on appetite from domestic banks, analysts said.
"The swing aspect in favour of a good outcome by Italian
standards is (that) the Italian banks have been borrowing less
from the ECB, which is a good thing. Deposits at Italian banks
are trending in the right direction i.e. up not down, and that
makes them natural buyers - and they are the big buyers,"
Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said.
Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose at an auction on
Wednesday but remained well below the yield of just under 4
percent it paid in mid-June.
GERMAN AUCTION
Germany sold 3.1 billion euros of five-year debt, drawing
demand 2.2 times the amount on offer, above this year's average
of 1.9 and the 1.4 ratio seen in September when the bond was
launched.
"Overall solid demand, particularly given where we are in
terms of level of current yields," Ostwald said of the German
auction. "It does emphasize ... that anxieties about the euro
zone are resurfacing primarily due to Spain as much as Greece
and there is a bit of a defensive mentality regaining traction."
In the secondary market, five-year German bond yields
were little changed at 0.54 percent while 10-year
yields were up 2.2 bps at 1.50 percent.
Bund futures fell 15 ticks to 141.23, coming under
slight pressure in tandem with their Treasury counterparts
before an auction of 10-year U.S. paper.
But market direction remains dependent largely on whether
Spain asks for a rescue, analysts said.
Some in the market say Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy may be
more willing to make an aid request after his native region of
Galicia holds local elections on Oct. 21. The government also
faces a vote in Catalonia, where separatist sentiment is
reviving, on Nov. 25.
"Rajoy is keeping all his cards to his chest and it's hard
to gamble on what a political decision is going to be," one
trader said.
"It's all a waiting game at the moment. Certainly at least
until the first regional election (in late October) we're going
to be stuck in these ranges."