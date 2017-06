LONDON Jan 17 German Bund futures hit a new session low on Friday after better-than-expected jobless claims and housing starts data out of the United States dented appetite for safe-haven assets.

Housing starts grew at their fastest pace in over four years in December, while the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits in the past week fell to a five-year low.

Bund futures fell as low as 142.68, down 69 ticks on the day.