LONDON Jan 18 German Bund futures reversed early losses on Friday with some traders saying some investors were buying back into the market after Thursday's sharp sell-off.

The Bund future was last 10 ticks up on the day at 142.86, clambering from a low of 142.38 hit earlier.

"There's some buying...nothing really major...In the short-end there has been a lot of liquidation by macro-funds (yesterday) so if this comes back in the market today there will be some stabilisation," a trader said.