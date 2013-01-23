LONDON Jan 23 German Bund futures edged higher
at Wednesday's open with traders citing technical factors after
the contract failed to break below last week's lows.
The small rebound in low-risk Bunds was, however, unlikely
to gain momentum with investors still upbeat about
higher-yielding euro zone bonds after a new 10-year Spanish bond
drew robust demand, keeping up Madrid's solid start to its 2013
fundraising.
The Bund future was last 11 ticks up at 143.23
compared with 143.12 at Tuesday's settlement.
"There's a lot of resistance around the 143.44-50 area and
it's going to be a major struggle to break through there at the
moment," a trader said.
In supply, focus will be on Portugal which is expected to
reopen its October 2017 bond later in the day, according to a
report by Thomson Reuters service IFR citing a bank managing the
deal. The sale marks Portugal's return to the bond market for
the first time since its 2011 international rescue.
Portuguese 10-year yields broke below 6
percent for the first time in over two years on Tuesday after
the report, with further traders expecting further falls once
the sale was out of the way.
Comments from EU commissioner for economic affairs, Olli
Rehn, that the commission will support Portugal's return to the
bond market added to investor confidence that the country could
be on its way to exit its bailout due to expire at the end of
this year.