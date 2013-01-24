LONDON Jan 24 German Bund futures inched lower
on Thursday with focus for the session falling on the first
taste of economic data on euro zone business activity this year.
The Bund future fell 15 ticks to 143.44, backing
off the 143.70 upper limit of the range that on Wednesday
survived the latest of several tests since early January.
Preliminary euro zone manufacturing and service sector
activity data for January will be closely watched for any sign
that the recent improvement in sentiment towards the region's
peripheral states can be backed up with improving fundamentals.
"The PMIs will be interesting to see. Given the change in
sentiment marginal improvement seems to be the expectation, the
risk for Bunds is a surprise to the upside," a trader said,
adding that weak figures from the periphery could halt the
recent rally.