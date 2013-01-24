UPDATE 1-BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
LONDON Jan 24 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Thursday, tracking weaker U.S. Treasuries after an unexpected fall in U.S. jobless claims.
"We had the U.S. numbers and Treasuries led us down. They (Treasuries) are getting a bit of a hit here, so we're just following them down," a trader said.
German Bund futures hit session low of 143.26, down 33 ticks on day.
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street and the U.S. currency against the yen.