LONDON Jan 24 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Thursday, tracking weaker U.S. Treasuries after an unexpected fall in U.S. jobless claims.

"We had the U.S. numbers and Treasuries led us down. They (Treasuries) are getting a bit of a hit here, so we're just following them down," a trader said.

German Bund futures hit session low of 143.26, down 33 ticks on day.