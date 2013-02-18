LONDON Feb 18 Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose on Monday, with investors worried about a potential inconclusive result in Italian elections at the end of the week selling the euro zone's lower-rated paper.

Spanish bonds were also weakened by investors making room in their books ahead of a debt auction on Thursday.

Ten-year Italian yields were 7 basis points higher at 4.44 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields rose by a similar amount to 5.27 percent.